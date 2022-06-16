Anxiety as players, fans attack, kill referee

A Salvadorian referee has sadly died from injuries after being the victim of a shocking attack from players and fans.

Jose Arnoldo Amaya had been taking charge of an amateur match last week, and showed a second yellow card to a player, sending him off for aggressive behaviour.

Shockingly, this led to the 63-year-old being badly beaten up by both players and supporters, and later passed away from internal bleeding.

The Salvadoran Football Federation has been quick to issue a statement condemning this horrific act of violence against Amaya.

“As a Federation we repudiate all the acts of violence that are being generated in the different sports venues in the country,” the statement read.

Salvadorian president Hugo Carillo also made an official statement on national television to condemn this sad incident.

“As a Federation, we repudiate what happened to referee Jose Arnoldo Amaya,” Carillo said.

“And we trust that the authorities can find those responsible for taking the referee’s life.”

