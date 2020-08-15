Uneasy calm as ‘serial ritual killer escapes’ from Police custody in Ibadan

Indications have emerged that a 19-year-old boy, Sunday Sodipe, who confessed on Friday July 17, 2020, that he had killed six persons for ritual purposes in different communities in Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA) of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has escaped from police custody.

The news of his escape came as residents of Ori-Oke Olurunkole in the LGA woke up on Friday morning, to see a middle-aged woman, simply identified as Olufunmilayo, was hacked to death by suspected ritual killers on Thursday.

The development made the youths in the area to take to the streets on Friday, protesting the return of ritual killings and the alleged escape of Sunday Sodipe, who was paraded before journalists by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, barely one month ago, from the police custody.

The angry youths were said to have pelted some policemen that attempted to go to Akinyele town with stones, and made it difficult for the police to access the crime scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted on the development, confirmed the death of the woman on Thursday.

He said the police have begun investigation on the incident.

But he could not confirm the allegation that Sunday Sodipe escaped from police custody.

