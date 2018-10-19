Anxiety grows as Flood kills 6, sends 35 Edo communities packing

Flooding killed six people and sacked no fewer than 35 communities in the Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo this year.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Victor Emuankhangbon, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ubiaja, the headquarters of the council.

He said that the flooding also affected many farm lands.

Emuankhangbon said that the flooding was severe at Ilushi and Ifeku Islands, lamenting that the development might result to food shortages.

He, however, said that government was looking at ways to encourage dry season farming, to mitigate the effects of envisaged food shortages.

According to him, the Federal Emergency Relief Management Agency and the Edo State Emergency Relief Management Agency have since provided assistance to people affected by the flooding.

Emuankhagbon said that people affected by the flooding had started returning to their homes with the water level reducing in the flooded communities.

