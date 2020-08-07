Indications emerged Thursday that some eligible voters stand disenfranchised in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dropped the hint at a Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) roundtable on Edo election, organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in Benin City.

Amidst all this uncertainty, a new twist to the governorship contest emerged Thursday with Hon Victor Edoror (APC Esan Central) emerging the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He emerged after a motion for the impeachment of former Speaker Frank Okiye went unopposed, a decision vehemently opposed by the sacked speaker.

A member, Hon Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia SW) had moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s ouster, with Hon Ohio Ezomo (APC Owan West) seconding.

Consequently, the motion nominating Edoror was moved by Hon Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and also seconded by Hon Eric Okaka (APC Owan East).

In the absence of further nominations, Edoror emerged as elected speaker.

And in like manner, Hon Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Hon Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II) who acted as Speaker ex tempore, elected as deputy speaker.

Prior to the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn in last year took their oaths administered by Deputy Clerk of the House Tom Efezokhae.

With the oath-taking, the 12 lawmakers effectively became members of the state legislature. Seventeen members believed to be pro-Oshiomhole, attended plenary at the end of which Ohio moved for adjournment following which the Speaker announced that plenary would resume Friday, August 7 2020.

In his address, Speaker Edoror said the 7th Assembly would focus on its legislative duties, and not pursue the impeachment of any member of the Executive.

He called for unity and togetherness, stating that there was no victor, no vanquished.

Also, the speaker directed the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo and IGP Mohammed Adamu as well as other security agencies to eject the thugs who invaded the Assembly Complex to allow for a rancour-free plenary today.

‘My impeachment non issue’

Reacting to his sack as speaker, Hon. Okiye, said: “It’s a non issue, I don’t want respond to such issue.”

Disenfranchising voters

And speaking at the roundtable on the level of preparedness, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo state, Timidi Wariowei, declared that those legible voters would have to be disenfranchised during the governorship poll.

This, the commission said, was due to its inability to carry out the continuous voter registration and distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), owing to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Wariowei spoke on: “Governorship election in Edo: Issues at stake and their implications on the conduct of credible election.”

While clarifying that INEC did not have funding challenge, he said the pressing need to protect Edo voters against COVID-19 pandemic was placed over and above other interests.

“The continuous voter registration would have taken care of persons that have attained the age of 18 years after the last exercise and those that were unable to register for one reason or another, but it could not take place, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus pandemic did not also allow us (INEC) to carry out distribution of the PVCs. We do not want to be accused unnecessarily or seen to be undermining the voters, but for their protection,” Wariowei said

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 challenge, he said the governorship election in the state would hold to avoid constitutional crisis, since a governor must be inaugurated on November 12 this year.

On compliance with COVID-19 protocol, he said: “All voters at the polling units must wear facemasks. There must also be a distance of two metres or six feet between each voter in the queue at the polling units.

“We will also be providing alcohol-based disinfectants to be used to disinfect the card readers after every accreditation. Training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) and Collation Officers (COs) will be the last to be done, a week to the election.”

In his remarks, a leader of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Malam Nurudeen Asunogie said INEC should ensure free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.

He said the voting environment must be violent-free for voters to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

INEC to stem ugly report of violence

Raising concerns over probable violence ahead of the Edo poll, Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the commission was carefully monitoring unfolding developments in the state.

Yakubu spoke Wednesday during an on-the-spot assessment of its preparedness for the August 8 bye-election in Nasarawa state.

“We are carefully monitoring what is happening in Edo State and also in Ondo State. The commission will be meeting tomorrow (Thursday) and given the urgency of the situation in Edo State, we may have to immediately call a meeting of not just the candidates and the political parties, but also the campaign councils. We have to stem the ugly report of violence so far or the threat of it,” the INEC boss said.

On the bye election in Nasarawa state, Yakubu said the commission was prepared to ensure the exercise would be outstanding as it would serve as “a test run for subsequent elections in the context of the protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Coalition cautions security agencies

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies were yesterday admonished not to allow themselves to be used by anti-democratic forces to create anarchy in Edo state.

A Coalition of Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in the state gave the advice Thursday following alleged botched plan to violently take over the state legislature.

The Coalition is made up of Midwest Progressive Forum (MPF), Afenmai Peace Initiative(API), Niger Delta Professionals Alliance(NDPA) and Edo Youths United for Justice and Democracy(EYUJD).

Speaking to newsmen in Benin City on behalf of the coalition, MPF President Andrew Emwanta Esq, warned that “any attempt to subvert existing democratic institutions in Edo State will be resisted by all peace-loving people of Edo State.

“This morning, there was‎ a failed attempt by the twelve (12) yet to be inaugurated members of the House, whose seats have been declared vacant to be clandestinely sworn into office by the impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Yekini Idiaye.

“This action is not only unlawful, but an act of treason, which is contrary to the provision of Section (12) of the 1989 Nigerian Constitution, as amended and the treason clause of the Criminal Code Law of Edo State.”

Atiku cautions

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the crisis in Edo state House of Assembly as a threat to constitutional order.

Atiku in a tweet Thursday said: “Nigeria has been on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership. We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

“What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law. As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

“The current goings-on portend grave danger, not only to law and order in that state, but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo. Atiku Abubakar”.