Anxiety trails disappearance of 20-year- old man in Enugu

The whereabouts of a 20-year- old man, a technician, Miracle Onoh, who allegedly got missing since Monday, after the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB because of Nnamdi Kanu’s detention at old Orie Emene, a suburb of Enugu metropolis.

It is now a source of worry and confusion to his family members.

It was gathered that Miracle, the first child of his parents, was last seen with one Ifeanyi Oguegbe, a native of Ugwogo-Nike in Enugu East council area of the state on the fateful day, Monday, August around 10pm.



The last person that was seen with Miracle, Oguegbe was said to be living at the same street with him, who relocated with his family to the street barely two months ago.

Following his disappearance, there were conflicting reports about his whereabouts. While some reports claimed that he jumped into a Ekulu River and got drown when people were pursuing his friend, Oguegbe for allegedly snatching phone from someone, another version said that he was shot dead by some security agents when he was running with his friend who stole somebody’s phone and his body was taken away.



Miracle’s parents, Mr Samuel Onoh and Purity Onoh said they had reported the incident to the Enugu area command and that investigation had commenced.

However, Miracle’s mother, Purity said: “I saw my son at the old Orie Emene market which is two poles away from our house with one boy which I later discovered is living in same street with us. Because we relocated to the street newly, just two months and some days, so I don’t know the guy.”