Any Abuja monarch caught allocating lands ‘ll face the law – Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello and Minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Tijanni Aliyu, have cautioned traditional rulers, chiefs and district heads within the nation’s capital to desist from illegal allocation of lands to unsuspecting individuals as anyone caught allocating land to individuals will face the full wrath of the law.

The Secretary Area Council Services Secretariat, Alhaji Ibrahim Dantsoho, reiterated the position of the Administration when he paid a courtesy visit on the palace of the paramount ruler of Karu (Sakaruyi of Karu), Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi.

Dantsoho, who said it was becoming worrisome that some royal fathers deliberately distort the Abuja master plan, which has led to illegal development of settlements that are alien to the master plan.

In his words: “Your Royal Highness, as I was planning to embark on this tour, the Honourable Minister Mallam Mohamed Musa Bello and Her Excellency Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliu asked me to convey this message to all traditional rulers within the FCT so that they can in turn inform their chiefs, village heads and district heads that anyone still in the habit of allocating plots of land to individuals should desist from such act or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

” It is only the FCT Minister that can allocate land in the Federal Capital Territory and that is a role he performs on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who happens to be the Governor General of the FCT.”

Speaking on security, Alhaji Dantsoho also used the medium to convey the position of the FCT Administration to the royal fathers, urging them to do everything possible ensure there is no breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming area council elections in the six area councils making the FCT.