Any youth is potential sports champion – Coach

Any Nigerian youth is a potential champion in sports with the right training and coaching, the Sports Officer and Coach Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology has said.



Coach Lawal Ibrahim told Blueprint Sports that inability of coaches to discover young talents at the right time has deprived Nigeria of several champions, adding that with the right coaching, nurturing and training Nigeria has potential to be one of the best sporting countries not only in Africa but across the world.

“Any youth is a potential champion in sports but the training and coaching need to be right to get the best out of them and help them achieve their full potentials. Youths can venture into sports as full professionals.

“There are several factors why most of our youth are not champions, ranging from poor coaching, poor training, disallowing youth from partaking in sports especially in the North, poor awareness and enlightenment on how important sports is to humans and to the society,” he said.

Coach Ibrahim, who manages Sports and Health Non Governmental Organisations (NGO), said lack of regular exercise is a challenge with many Nigerians despite the many advantages that are inherent in exercising the body.



He said exercise helps to remove wastes and impurities from the body and avoid diseases that could debilitate the body.





“Without exercise you cannot remove waste from your body. With regular exercise diabetes, arthritis, obesity and high blood pressure can be prevented. What we are eating without exercise can be detrimental to our health because many food substance contain chemicals that are not the best for the body and there are no drugs you can take to remove them except exercise,” he said.

Coach Ibrahim said there is need for the society especially elderly people to know what to take that is good for their body, when and how to take it.

“You need to take something light for dinner in the night to sleep with near empty stomach instead of taking heavy meal that would not digest, as the systems in human body shuts down during sleep,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.