Anyim backs APC guber candidate Nwifuru

A former President of the Senate, Ayim Pius Anyim, Wednesday, endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

Anyim, who has been at loggerheads with Governor David Umahi since his defection to the APC, endorsed Nwifuru, saying he is the rightful person coming from the northern zone of the state.

Though Umahi had in Abakaliki said Anyim and other political bigwigs endorsed the candidature of Nwifuru but the former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) confirmed it to journalists at his Amagu Ishiagu home in Ivo local government area on Wednesday during a town hall meeting held at his compound.

The meeting initiated by Governor Umahi state was to intimate indigenes of Ivo local government on the need to vote for the APC candidate who is from Ebonyi North district of the state.

A similar meeting has been held in all the 13 LGAs of the state.

At the meeting, Umahi noted that power has gone round the three senatorial zones of the state and emphasised the need for it to go back to the North.

Addressing journalists, Sen. Anyim noted that he was still with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but believes in power rotation.

“I believe in power rotation, I believe in equity, it is the turn of the North and the candidate is APC candidate.

“I am still of PDP but what matters is character and principle. In my party, we had discussed power rotation, and equity, I told them the need to maintain equity but they went ahead to do their own,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

