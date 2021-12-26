Anyim commiserates with Anyaoku over brother’s death



Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Gederatikn (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has commiserated with Chief Emeka Anyaoku, over the death of younger brother, Engr. Bertram Oguguo Anyaoku.

A letter of condolence signed by the former Senate president read: “I have received, with sadness, news of the death of your younger brother, As the elder in the family this will be a painful experience for you.

“Please take heart sir. I urge you to find comfort in the knowledge that our late brother lived a life of service and made quality contributions to the well being of his Obosi Community, Anambra state, Nigeria, and humanity at large.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant you and the rest members of your family the courage to bear this huge loss.

“As you prepare for his final rite of passage, may the Lord grant his soul eternal rest in His bosom.”

