Anyim good enough to be President – Ikpeazu



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, has said Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was good enough to be the next president of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu disclosed this while receiving Anyim on Sunday at his country home Umuobiakwa in Obingwa local government area of the state.

Senator Anyim has been on consultation tour for some weeks now and has been endorsed by elders of the country as the rightful candidate for the country’s presidency in the next general elections.

Governor Ikeazu while receiving the former Senate President, recommended him as the next president of Nigeria from Igbo extraction.

He described him as a man “whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the presidency of Nigeria”.

He assured Anyim of his support as the next Nigerian president of South-East extraction, noting that what matters now is “just for the Igbo to be given a chance to produce the next Nigerian President”.

He further said, “No other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than the Igbos as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.”

He said in the South East and indeed across the country today, “the credentials of Senator Anyim stand very tall”.

Earlier, Anyim said he came to formally inform Ikpeazu and the party leadership in the state of his plans to contest for the presidency of the country in the 2023 elections as the South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next president, based on equity and justice.

