Anyim greets Christians on Christmas, Makinde on birthday





Former President of Senate and Secretary to the Govenrment of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has urged Nigerians to look ahead with hope despite the challenges currently confronting the country.

Anyim, in a Christmas message to Nigerians, said that despite the challenges, Nigerians still have enough reasons to give thanks to God.According to him, as daunting as the problems facing the country may appear there was still light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our problems do not define us,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President, who recently joined the presidential race for 2023, has congratulated the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, on his birthday.

The presidential aspirant in a message titled: Happy Birthday Your Execelknecy Engr. Seyi Makinde, stated: “On this joyous occasion of your birthday, I join your family, friends, associates and the good people of Oyo State to rejoice with you.

“Your life and record of achievements both in your private life and public service mark you out as a special gift of God to humanity.

“You have continued to demonstrate rare leadership qualities that is restoring hope to the younger generations.

“I pray that the good Lord will uphold you in good health and wisdom to continue your worthy services to Oyo state, Nigeria and humanity at large. Congratulations and happy birthday my brother.”

