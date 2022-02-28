Anyim tasks FG on safe evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine



Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed worries over the wellbeing of Nigerians in Ukraine and tasked the federal government on the safe evacuation of Nigerian nationals.

Russia recently invaded Ukraine complaining that she was uncomfortable with Ukraine’s romance with America and the West especially Ukraine’s reported plan to join the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Anyim, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 general elections, in a press statement in Abuja, said he was praying for their safety.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) expressed worry particularly about Nigerians studying in Ukraine who were trapped in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The statement titled “Developments in Ukraine” read in part: “We are watching with apprehension, the unfolding events in Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with our citizens residing in Ukraine at these tensed and uncertain moments.

“I join all Nigerians, particularly parents of young people who are studying in Ukraine, in praying for your safety. I call on the Nigerian government to watch the developments closely and not to spare any efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens as quickly as it becomes possible.

“The federal government has given assurances that it is abreast with the latest developments and I earnestly urge all our officials, at home and abroad, to rise to the occasion with the sense of urgency it deserves.

“Now is the time to show all our citizens, that our nation cares for every Nigerian in distress; and that we shall spare no efforts to reach out to all law-abiding Nigerians, here and abroad, whenever they are in need.”