Anyim wants Nigerians to be optimistic as 2022 beckons

A former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

The presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections stated that, despite the biting challenges in the country, Nigerian citizens are hardworking and should have renewed hope and optimism that the country will be great again.

“For our country, the challenges we have faced in 2021 may have been daunting. We may have been stretched almost beyond limits in every facet of life. But there is good news. Our problems don’t define us. Nigerians are hardworking, peace-loving, accommodating and happy people.

“We have always overcome our challenges when we pulled together. Our collective will and determination will always be stronger than our problems. Let us therefore look forward to 2022 with renewed hope, optimism and abiding faith in God. Together we will make Nigeria great again,” he said in a statement made available to the press on Wednesday.