Anyim’s killing: Ebonyi youth destroy multi-million naira properties

Rampaging youth in Ebonyi community, Sunday, destroyed houses, filling stations, vehicles and other valuable properties in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state.

The destruction followed the alleged torture and death of Nnaogo Anyim who was killed by Ebubeagu security operatives in the local government.

Anyim’s death triggered anger in the youth, women and men of the area who went on rampage on Sunday, destroying and burning properties belonging to chairman of the LGA, Onyebuchi Ogbadu, Ebubeagu men from the area and other properties belonging to some prominent persons from the area.

Also, court and police post in the community were razed by the angry mob. It was alleged that about four persons were killed during the violent protest.

Reacting to the incident, chairman of Ivo local government, Onyebuchi Ogbadu said “in the first place, my house and property were the 5th in the series of what they burnt yesterday. They started with the commander of Ebubeagu’s house, went to the deputy, went to another person. They said they are burning houses because of a person they said died when he was arrested by Ebubeagu people, he is an armed robber and he died in the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police as directed by the Governor of the state is investigating it, he has arrested Ebubeagu leadership, four of them and they are in detention. So, why are they taking laws into their hands and burning people’s houses.

“Our finding is that they are drug peddlers that Ebubeagu has chased away from the village, Akaeze for the past two, three months because it was shown yesterday by all the youths they gathered; people have run away, drug peddlers, they surfaced yesterday doing all these things. You find out that it was sponsored based on what happened between Ebubeagu and armed robbers,” he said.