APC accuses PDP of hijacking special public work scheme in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state Tuesday stated that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to hijack the planned Federal Government Special Public Work (FGSPW) scheme meant for the state.

Oyo APC raised the alarm in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its assistant publicity secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo.

In the statement, Oyo APC alleged that the whole exercise was disrupted by members of the ruling PDP in Oyo state who “hijacked and flawed the project which was meant to be a Social Intervention Programme designed for the overall benefit of the teeming population of the Nigerian masses.”

“In their usual character, leaders and members of the PDP took the advantage of being in government in the state to disrupt the exercise in most local government council secretariats where officials of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) were deployed to distribute recruitment forms to prospective beneficiaries without any discrimination.”

“It became a show of shame in most council Secretariats, when chieftains and members of the Oyo PDP as well as some political appointees of Governor Seyi Makinde mobilised members of their party and some fierce-looking thugs to alter the peaceful process being carried out by officials.

“In the process, they harassed NDE personnel deployed for the exercise and seized the registration forms which they carted away and later distributed to only their party loyalists and members of their families.

“There are reports and documentary evidences in support of this claim as many hapless members of the society who trooped out with a view to obtaining the forms were denied.”