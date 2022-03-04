APC: Agbomhere declares for South South zonal secretary position

Arising from the zoning of offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former governorship aspirant for Edo state, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, has said he would now contest for the position of the South South zonal secretary.

Agbomhere who was vying for the position of National Youth Leader made this known in a statement on Thursday said his earlier decision to vie for the National Youth leader of the party “received nationwide acceptability and support, given my blueprints and all I desired to achieve.”

He, however, said his latest decision to contest the South South zonal secretary “is on the premise of our great party’s decision and my unwavering desire to still contribute my quota in helping our party realize its manifestos for the benefits of all members and all Nigerians in general.”

He further stated that “my aim is to ensure the growth, development and progress of our Zone. I will abide by the tenets of true leadership and nation building, while ensuring the prioritization of the welfare and well-being of all South-South party men and women.”

While expressing gratitude to his supporters, friends, party men and women whom hitherto “have given me the purest of support, love and goodwill, he said would “never forget this gargantuan measure of kindness I have enjoyed from you all.”

He further described himself as patriotic, competent and capable, promising to put in his best to ensure the South South Zone of the party enjoyed the desired and accrcuable democratic dividends through various mapped out programmes and projects, while articulating our party policies in the Zone, for our progress and victory.