APC: Ali-Modu Sheriff denies leaked audio, accuses ex-gov of blackmail

A former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, has accused a former two-term governor of the state of being behind the purported leaked video against him.

The purported leaked audio message indicated that some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) members wanted Sheriff to emerge as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But a statement Friday in Abuja by his media directorate, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation (SASCO), signed by Sen. Victor Lar, stated that the audio should be disregarded.

The statement read in part, “I wish to recall that on October 5, 2021, we drew the attention of the public to the plans of a two term former governor of Borno and a current serving senator who is also interested in contesting the APC national chairmanship position to launch negative media attacks on the person of Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff.

“I had told the public that the two-term former Borno state governor and current senator was hatching a plan to use the media to course mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors and national leadership of the APC.

“I, therefore, urge the public, APC members and governors in particular to note that the purported leaked audio message is baseless and untrue and should be disregarded; it should be treated as trash.”

It added, “We are however, aware that the former two term governor of Borno in collaboration with his fellow night travellers are planning to unleash more negative media attacks on the person of Sheriff by sponsoring more filthy media attacks.

“The current senator is out to blackmail Ali-Modu Sheriff because of his 2023 vice- presidential ambition and to gain political favour and the support of one of the presidential aspirants from the South.”

Sheriff, however, assured Nigerians that he would work amicably and with open heart with everyone, irrespective of religion and tribe when he becomes APC next national chairman.