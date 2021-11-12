APC: Ali-Modu Sheriff denies leaked audio, accuses ex-governor of blackmail

A former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff has accused a former two-term governor of the state and of being behind the purported leaked video against him

The purported leaked audio message claimed that some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) members want Sheriff to emerge as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in a statement released to newsmen Friday in Abuja by the Media Directorate of Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation (SASCO) and signed by Sen. Victor Lar, said the audio should be disregarded.

He stated: “I wish to recall that on October 5, 2021, we drew the attention of the public to the plans of a two term former governor of Borno and a current serving senator who is also interested in contesting the APC national chairmanship position to launch negative media attacks on the person of Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff.”

“I had told the public that the two term former Borno governor and current senator was hatching a plan to use the media to course mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors and national leadership of the APC.

Sheriff said now that the serving Senator has launched his first phase of his attack with the said leaked message which was nothing but a figment of his imagination and part of his plans to whittle down his chances of becoming the next APC national chairman.

“I therefore, urge the public, APC members and governors in particular to note that the purported leaked audio message is baseless and untrue and should be disregarded, it should be treated as trash,” he added.

Sheriff noted that it was obvious that the hard work and the way he was going about his campaign in a calm and matured manner had unsettled the former two term Borno governor.

He noted, “We are however, aware that the former two term governor of Borno in collaboration with his fellow night travellers are planning to unleash more negative media attacks on the person of Sheriff by sponsoring more filthy media attacks.

“The current senator is out to blackmail Ali-Modu Sheriff because of his 2023 vice presidential ambition and to gain political favour and the support of one of the presidential aspirants from the South.”

Sheriff said the former Bromo Governor is working for the presidential aspirant to impress him and to make him believe that he is working for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election, so he would adopt him as his running mate for the election.

He stressed, “It is important to note that the actions of the former Borno governor and current senator had caused a lot of damage on the reputation of the Southern presidential aspirant as he is indirectly destroying his reputation across the country.”

Sheriff, however, assured Nigerians that he would work amicably and with open heart with everyone, irrespective of religion and tribe when he becomes APC next national chairman.