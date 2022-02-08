APC: All members have equal stakes – Oyo party chair

Oyo state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu on Monday declared that the party belongs to no one but all the members with all members having equal stakes.

Hon Omodewu stated this while speaking at the official inauguration of other state executives and the 33 local chairmen of the party in the state held at Oke Ado area of Ibadan.

According to him, “APC is a party built on the principles of democracy and human development” and that “APC provides equal opportunity for every party member and any Nigerian that is willing to join the party.

“Fellow members of our great party, the congresses have come and gone; there is no victor, no vanquished. It’s time to get united and mobilised for the 2023 general elections. Though I am of Ajimobi political bloc, I belong to all forward-looking members of APC”, he said

The Oyo state APC chairman added, “My main tasks are to unite all tendencies within the party and to lead APC to victories in 2023 general elections.

“To be in charge of a very sophisticated political party like APC is a heavy responsibility; I assure our teeming members, it is a responsibility we will not take very lightly.”

“I pledge to do my utmost, God being on my side, to justify the faith and the confidence all APC members have imposed on me and other executives at all levels.To whom much is given, much is expected. Therefore, I pledge to run an open and transparent administration where all party members will be carried along.”

Speaking further, Hon Omodewu disclosed that the major task before his executives is to win back the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and that the journey to take back Oyo State in 2023 general elections starts immediately with the official inauguration of the state and local government executives of the party.

He then assured that the new APC executives in Oyo state “will instill discipline, respect for rule of law and constituted authorities within and outside the party”, and that apart from genuine reconciliation and harmonisation, the new APC executives in the state “shall also embark on aggressive membership drive”.

Hon Omodewu then urged the newly inaugurated state and local party executives to work in line with the party’s constitution and also carry all party members along without discrimination or nepotism”