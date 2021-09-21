APC and Jonathan

The All Progressives Congress’s political calculation may lead the party to oversight if they fail to put their house in order. There is the rumour that the party is in a romance with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. The party declared that if he joins the party, they would allow him to recontest for the president in the party come 2023 general elections.

Lo and behold, a Jonathan supporter has joined the APC after many years of criticising the party. Jonathan’s supporters are defecting to the APC. Does this signal his presidential ambition?

Let’s assume the presidential ticket goes to the South-south, what is the fate of the South-west that has been promised the presidential ticket in the zoning arrangement?

Meanwhile, a candidate for president and his running mate from the same region sounds too odd. That is, you can not pick a president from the South-east and the vice president from the South-west. More so, the recent party local government congress elections were flawed, leading to factions in some states. However, this may cause the party to lose its members if decisive actions are not taken promptly while confronting the party’s national convention elections.

Any political party that allows instability will eventually fail. A few weeks ago, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, crumbled. Political analysts argue that as the main opposition, the party lost its spirit since no political party can prosper in conflict.

Nevertheless, when the ticket goes to the South-south, the South-west may not vote for the party because the national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not realise his ambition; APC may lose Lagos, Kano, and many other northern states.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi state

[email protected]