APC and the agents of chaos

One would wonder how those who participated actively to form and uplift a political party will turn round to plot its disintegration?

Actually, the cabal within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), especially from the northern part of the country, are willing to dash the hopes and aspirations of the party to get to the promised land, which is to have a smooth sail in the 2023 general elections.

There are people who are working intensively for the opposition party just because they failed woefully to control the segments of the APC from wards to local government areas not to talk about the state instruments.

One can cite the example of Zamfara state from the commencement of 2015 – 2019 elections where some APC chieftains had to split the party into two. Unfortunately, this has something to do with two prominent senators whose action did the worst ever in the history of political treachery.

Their actions caused the APC to lose all the elective offices they had won to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state following a court judgement.

The conflagration set by the two vocal senators from Zamfara state, excluding the former governor, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, who remained quiet and gentlemanly, continues till date.

The Marafa cabal has fought former governor Abdulaziz Yari from top to the bottom, although, Malam Yari had also contributed largely to the downfall of the APC in Zamfara state because of his refusal to anoint his commissioner for finance as his successor despite the agitation from a cross section of political gladiators from the state.

There is no doubt that the Zamfara APC is swimming in troubled waters. Although the silent achiever from PDP, the youngster Matawalle came to power when armed bandits and kidnappers have invaded every inch of the state (this has been going on since the Yari administration) instead of joining forces to fight against the insecurity in the state, the politicians are struggling for power.

Politics is all about peace and harmony but not to sacrifice the lives of the poor because you have the means to flee the country for your sanctuary and pleasure. The agents of chaos and anarchy in the North must be exposed so that the region can enjoy peace, tranquility and development just like the independence era from 1960 – 1966 down the lane to 1979 – 1984. The ravaging insecurity in the North is being perpetrated by agents of chaos that want to grab power come 2023.

How can one get power when those to elect you are endangered ànd getting gruesomely murdered by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? The APC cabal in each state of the federation, especially the North, should stop the unnecessary bitter rivalry and close ranks to confront the real danger facing the North – insecurity.

We hope that time is now to stop this political nonsense. It is better to pray for the souls of our political forefathers who gave up their dear lives to let the country unite. Sir Ahmadu Bello the Sardauna, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari, Malam Aminu Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule Danmasanin Kano and a host of others – may God give them Aljanna Firdausi including our parents, amen.

The APC cabal of chaos should remember the above people for they did not possess much wealth like them but they would always be remembered for their generousity and selfless service. Let the people do the same for you, or won’t you like it, the agents of chaos?

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria

08175472298

