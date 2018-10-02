APC and the drama of Reps’ Deputy Whip’s expulsion

It was a dramatic twist last week, when news filtered in of the reported expulsion of Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon.

Pally Iriase by the Ward 9, Owan East Local Government of Edo State’s Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

JOSHUA EGBODO looks at the issues.

APC in the day, PDP at night The said Executive Committee had accused the lawmaker of sundry antiparty activities, and in a letter to that effect, signed by one Zuberu Shabah and Theophilus Aigboje, Chairman and Secretary respectively communicated same to the public.

In the letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, through the Edo Chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua, the Owan East APC said it ratified the decision of the APC members of Ward nine to expel Iriase.

Allegations leveled against Iriase included defection of Ward eight and nine APC executives to the PDP on the orders of Iriase, presenting his Personal Assistant, Hilary Ozogo, to contest on the PDP platform and refusal to attend APC meetings.

The letter said all laid down rules and procedures as enshrined in article 21 of the APC’s constitution were followed in reaching the conclusion to expel Iriase.

It said the APC in Owan East has since moved on without Iriase and the evidence would show in the forth coming elections.

According to the letter, “I humbly invite Mr.

Chairman to kindly note the decision of the Owan East chapter of the APC and grant it the very urgent attention it requires.

“The APC leadership and members in Owan East have already moved forward without Pally Iriase as we are growing in numbers every day.

This will be evident in the results we post in the forthcoming elections.

Expulsion a nullity But in a swift move against the action, Edo State chapter of the APC last Tuesday, reacted by describing the purported expulsion of Iriase as a nullity.

Vice Chairman of the APC for Edo North, Sunny Okomayin while debunking Iriase’s reported expulsion, said the action could not have been effectual on the basis of the procedure adopted by the said executive team.

He argued that the Deputy Chief of the House of Representatives was by established convention and practices, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and a respected leader of the party, (APC) both at the state and national level, and so remained a bonafide member of the party, describing the purported expulsion as the handiwork of mischief makers who probably had personal issues with the “respected leader”.

He said the local government party leaders failed to consult with the state secretariat of the party, to ascertain, if at all, party rules have been breached by the lawmaker in the action they have considered as anti-party.

Ward lacks expulsion power According to Okomayin, neither the ward nor local government chapters of the party had a right to expel a member of the NEC of the party, adding that those responsible for the alleged expulsion would be sanctioned by the party.

“We are quite surprised by the action of the persons responsible for this alleged expulsion of not only the respected leader of the party, but a principal officer of the House of Representatives.

“We have rules guiding every action of members.

If at all, Iriase has breached any of the rules, it is only the national leadership of the party that can take disciplinary action against him and not these people.

“If not for mischiefmaking, why wasn’t I, the Senatorial Vice Chairman of the party consulted on this? As I speak, an emergency leadership meeting of the state chapter of the party has been called…over this matter”.

The meeting later resolved to quash the expulsion order stating that procedures for such action were breached.

Anti-party allegation One of the strongest arguments raised against Iriase and which the Ward duly based their expulsion order on was claimed antiparty activities of the House of Representatives member.

The Ward executives alleged that he sponsored some of their colleagues from Wards 8 and 9 to defect to the PDP, including his personal assistant who they claimed will be contesting for an elective office on the platform of the PDP.

“Iriase refused to officially inform the APC of his defection because he wants to continue to enjoy the benefit of the office of the Deputy Chief Whip”, the executives had claimed.

Perhaps, they may had hinged on Iriase’s admittance that he had been under intense pressure on him to move to PDP.

However, the lawmaker had been quick to state that he remained focus and committed to the APC.

“I have made my direction politically very clear, am not contesting the 2019 general election.

‘Am a member of the APC. People who do not want to be in the APC anymore have defected.

It is a personal thing; you don’t do it by surrogate “Any politician of note that is considered to have electoral value is likely, under the kind of circumstances we find ourselves in Edo state, to be under severe pressure from poachers.

“But what you make of that pressure is the real issue, am calm.

From rumour flying around, I remain who I am.” Act of mischief? The debate has been on over who may have instigated the action against Iriase, with deep insinuations of possible links to the floor of the House of Representatives.

Who may he have offended, especially as scheming for the 2019 general elections and ambitions of who wants to becomes what rages? To many, however, now that the party’s higher hierarchy in the state has kicked against the purported expulsion, has it now become a case the Owan East executive acting on its own, and now the hunter turning round to be the hunted? It was a sad development, last week’s loss of a lawmaker representing Irepodun/ Oke-Ero/Isin/Ekiti Federal Constitiency of Kwara state at the House of Representatives.

Adedoyin, who died at 54, was once Minister of State for Health under Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, and the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, until her death.

She was said to have resulted from cancer complications which she has been battling with since 2016.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.

Yakubu Dogara in an emotion-laden condolence message to his colleagues and constituents of the departed lawmaker, described the late Adedoyin as a vibrant lawmaker whose death came as a shock.

“News of the death of Hon.

Princess Funke Adedoyin came as a great shock.

She was a vibrant lawmaker and dedicated public servant”, the Speaker said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and for God to comfort those she left behind, Dogara said “We in the House of Representatives pray that God grants her family, constituents and the people and government of Kwara state the fortitude to bear the loss”.

