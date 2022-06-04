APC and the prospect of continuity

Preparatory to the March 26, 2022, national convention, not a few pundits, analysts and forum seekers theorised, fantasised and predicted the probable balkanisation of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC. This is ostensibly driven by the palpable apprehension within the entire political landscape given the uncompromising praxis of political actors. At the last count, they had more than 10 political heavyweights jostling for position of the national chairman alone, some of whom obviously propped by other political groups who believed their interest will be better protected when they are able to install their proxies in certain vantage positions.

The protracted horse trading between different political camps explains the postponement of the convention from February to March. Any other consideration that informed the choice of Alhaji Abdulahi Adamu, a two time former governor of Nasarawa state and a serving Senator representing Nasarawa west senatorial district as the National Chairman of APC and all other NWC members were not made public. Perhaps, events of coming days and a cursory overview of other NWC member will somehow clear the fog. However, given his political pedigree, he was overwhelmingly accepted as the consensus chairman of the APC during the convention along with other NWC members.

Fondly called ” the bridge” by his admirers because of his network and reach across the entire political spectrum, Senator Adamu has since assumption as National leader of Africa’s largest political party deployed his wealth of experience to the task. He has not only reconciled the hitherto fragmented major blocs within the APC, he has successfully organized the wards, local government and state delegate congresses, and also set dates for the party primaries, with forms for various elective offices already sold to aspirants.

This it achieved through an exhaustive consultative process and inputs from among the various interests within the party. The successful screening of aspirants under the party platform at some levels has seen some aspirants with unsatisfactory records weeded out of the race, this measure is designed to forestall a repeat of Bayelsa 2019 where an APC governor-elect was judiciously removed due to unresolved pre- election negligence. His attention to details is legendary. These are few among the hallmarks of a leader the APC has had at the helm of its affairs.

The resplendent personalities produced by the convention as National Working Committee members shows the strength of the intrigues within the party and how intense competition has produced an excellent team that can mobilise and stare the fate of the party and lead to a possible extraordinary outcome at next year’s general election.

Senator Àbubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman, North, was a former, commissioner and chief of staff in Borno state before he contested and won for the federal constituency in the green chamber, thereafter, he contested and won to represent Northern Bornu Senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber in the 8th assembly. While in the senate, Àbubakar Kyari chaired the committee on Defense and INEC , and was a member of other standing and ad-hoc committees where his contributions to debates and committee works remains a reference.

A strong voice in Bornu state and entire northern political circle. Àbubakar Kyari, a business and public administration guru with requisite academic qualifications, he will deploy his skills as an astute political colossus to the consolidation project of the APC.

Mr Eneukwu Emma, is the Deputy National Chairman, South and was the national publicity secretary of the defunct ANPP , Interim National Welfare Secretary of APC and National Vice chairman south East before he was elected as the National Vice chairman South. He was the Chairman of Aminu Kano Teaching hospital. He was chairman of the governing board, Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu. His political trajectory spanning over a decade and experience in public administration will come handy in the running of a great party as APC.

Iyiola Omisore (APC National secretary), is a house hold name in the politics of the Osun state and the entire south west is a political icon by every standard, he was the deputy governor in the government of Chief Bisi Akande, 1999-2003. Undaunted by the skewed political machineries of the Alliance for Democracy that schemed him out of the party, and further emboldened by his strong support base in Osun state, he decamped to a minority party in the south west, contested and won the senatorial seat to represent Ife south in the upper legislative chamber.

Omisore, a political strategists from Ife royal family played a prominent role in the election of the incumbent governor of Osun state Gboyega Oyetola in 2018.

He is well prepared to completely rout out the opposition PDP in his southwest domain and ensure APC remain the rulling party at the center.

Barr. Felix Morka who is the National publicity secretary of the APC, is a scion of the Morka political family in Ika land Delta state, who was hitherto erroneously considered a political neophyte has proven critics wrong. A protege of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo Agege came in with intimidating credentials and a firm knowledge of public communication,since assumption of office as the national publicity secretary, he has deployed his skills to the advantage of the party, engaging the press constructively, granting interviews and explaining party positions on issues to the satisfaction of party members and critics alike.

Suleiman Argungu is the National Organizing secretary of the APC. He was the chief of staff to the government of Governor Atiku Bagudu in kebbi state, and an ardent grassroot political mobilizer, he has been active in kebbi state politics for decades, he will also bring his organizational/ mobilization skills to the smooth administration of the APC as the organizing secretary.

Betta Edun, who is the APC national women leader, was a former commissioner of health in Cross Rivers state and national chairperson, Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum, a member of the Presidential Health Reform Committee. Better known for her philanthropic works. Betta Edu hails from Ibalebo village in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State. A graduate of medicine from the University of Calaba before proceeding to London school of tropical medicine United kingdom for her (MSc). She also hold a doctorate degree (PhD) in public health from Taxila American university.

Betta’s political career started in her university days where she served as the Vice President, Student Union Government at the University of Calabar 2007-2008 President, female leadership forum, University of Calaba. Her activism in the higher echelon of the SUG and other accomplishment aptly prepared her for leadership positions. She was a special advise to Governor Ben Ayade on community and primary health care. She was thereafter, appointed the pioneer Director General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Agency untill 2019 when she was appointed commissioner of health.Her intellectual prowess and feminist appeal is a huge asset to the APC as it head into the general election.

Dayo Israel, who is the National Youth leader of the APC, is a 36 years old, young and strategically astute, a former aspirant for the chairmanship seat of Lagos mainland local government (LGA) and a protege of the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwolu. His impressive academic credentials will be an easy sell and a guarantee for higher political responsibilities, he will readily put in his best towards ensuring APC come out victorious in the forthcoming general election.

With the assemblage of men and women of strong political pedigree by the APC and determination to ensure electoral victory, the main opposition party PDP is definitely not prepared for what awaits them at the poll come 2023 general election.

Dr Ohikere is the former commissioner for Information in Kogi state and is currently the publisher of APCNewsOnline.

