APC appeal com’tt okay Niger Congress, says no petition, complaint received

The Chairman of the State Congress Appeal Committee in Niger state, Chief Ray Morphy, has said that his committee did not recieve petition or complaint regarding the recently conducted state congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state.

Chief Morphy declared that the appeal committee’s exercise was open, inclusive and democratic.

The national secretariat of APC had set up appeal panel for each state to hear the grievances of aggrieved party members over the recently conducted congresses.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, Chief Morphy said: “From ward congresses through local government, up to state level, the APC congresses in Niger were splendid. The state adopted the option of consensus in which every interest group was represented and carried along.

“As the chairman of the Appeal Committee for the three levels of Congress, I can confirm that we received no petition or complaint.

“My committee was on ground in Minna at the Party Secretariat and no one showed with either a written or oral petition. We had several stakeholders meeting and all we were getting was commendation for the democratic and inclusive nature of the process in Niger state.”

The APC chieftain also dismissed media reports claiming that some persons could not submit their petitions to the Appeal Committee in Niger state.

“I am therefore surprised that anyone can claim that he or she sought to submit a petition and was denied.

“That in my view is a figment of such a person’s imagination because the congresses were done in the open and witnessed by all relevant agencies that are empowered to do so.

“Our sittings as an Appeal Committee was also in the open. No one showed up to complain.”