APC: As Adamu begins on clean slate…

With the constitution of the Barrister Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu-led Restructuring Committee to recommend modalities for the restructuring of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat before the party issues guidelines on party primaries, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC is poised to hit the ground running for a clean break from the past. IRO DAN ASABE writes

Refreshing start

The All Progressives Congress (APC) newly elected national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, may have started the process to clean up the party in a fair and transparent manner as well as cater for all interests within the party with the appointment of a Restructuring Committee.

Headed by the first civilian governor of Jigawa state, Barrister Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu, the committee is saddled with making far-reaching recommendations that will move the APC forward. This mission seems to portray the new national chairman as even-handed and the Birinin Kudu committee a step in the right direction.

In retrospect, APC has weathered several political storms in the last three odd years.

Oshiomhole’s suspension, his Achilles Heels

In November 2019, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the then APC NWC chairman, was controversially suspended by his ward- Estsako ward – 10 in Edo state, for alleged anti-party activities. The suspension was ratified by the state chapter of the party and on January 16, 2020, six party chieftains, led by Mustapha Salihu(then NWC member), filed an application of interlocutory injunction, praying to the court to oust Oshiomhole from office, based on his suspension by his ward.

They argued that since Oshiomhole had failed to challenge it, he remained suspended, and therefore, could not continue to be the APC chairman.

Furthermore, they asserted it was legally wrong for Oshiomhole to continue to enjoy the benefits accruable to a member of the APC, in view of his suspension from the party. Thereafter, a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Jabi, presided over by Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole’s temporary suspension as the national chairman of APC.

Oshiomhole appealed the judgement but the Court of Appeal upheld his suspension because it followed due process, starting from the ward, to local government and state level as required by law.

“The identity of those who suspended Oshiomhole was not in doubt because in their unchallenged affidavit, they made it clear that they were party members and officers of the party, therefore, the appeal lacks merit,” the court had held.

Ajimobi takes over

Former Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was then appointed acting national chairman.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the deputy national chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, will serve as the party’s acting national chairman,” the then party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, had said in a statement.

He further said that ‘’according to Section 14.2. (iii) of the APC constitution, the deputy national chairman, North/South “Shall act as the national chairman in the absence of the national chairman from his zone.”

Confusion as three chairmen ‘emerged’ in three hours

However, some party executives had a different interpretation of the court order. Firstly, the deputy national secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, announced a takeover of party affairs.

According to him, ‘’Hon Justice S.U. Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, I, Chief. Hon Victor Giadom should act as national chairman of our great party.

That Order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomhole got from the Court of Appeal on the same date. However, having removed the temporary reprieve yesterday by the Court of Appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vacuum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as acting national chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the Court.’’

Secondly, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) insisted that Hilliard Eta, national vice chairman, South South, should be the acting national chairman. Specifically, 16 out of the 21 member-NWC signed the statement. They included the national secretary, Arch Waziri Bulama, the national vice chairman Southeast, Hon. Emma Eneukwu; national vice chairman, Southwest, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana; national vice chairman, Northwest, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir; national vice chairman, North Central, Alhaji Suleiman Umar Wambai; national organizing secretary, Barr. Emma Ibediro and the national legal adviser, Babatunde John Kwame Ogala, etc.

Besides, Eta had declared the office of the Deputy national secretary of the party, the position of Chief Victor Giadom, vacant, asserting that Giadom had resigned to participate in the 2019 general elections as running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, Pastor Tonye Cole. This added to the confusion as three persons had emerged as acting ‘’national chairmen’’ within three hours.

Buhari intervenes

But President Muhammadu Buhari stepped in to save the APC from self-destruction by advising party members to withdraw all pending litigations instead explore internal conciliation mechanisms. The president lamented the shifting loyalty within the party and the inconsistency in leadership, saying it opened the governing party to mockery.

“There are also other associated disputes as to the legitimacy or otherwise of holders of certain national offices of the party. The party is also contending with judicial claims and counter-claims, Orders and Counter-Orders and indeed judgments and counter-judgments that are predominantly at cross-purposes.

“Confronted with these issues, it is obvious that the fortunes of the party are currently in jeopardy, administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention to immediately arrest further drifts and internal wrangling which may lead to total disintegration,” Buhari added.

He proposed the dissolution of the NWC and the appointment of Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning committee for the party. An emergency NEC meeting adopted Buhari’s recommendations and appointed the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Buni, as Caretaker National Chairman, while John Akpanudoedehe was designated Caretaker National Secretary.

Buni’s 21 months

The CEPCE was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, with the specific mandate to reconcile aggrieved party members and organise a national convention for the emergence of a new National Working Committee (NWC) within six months. However, NEC extended the committee’s timeline in December 2020, giving it another six months to accomplish its mandate. The CECPC successfully reconciled some members nationwide including the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Similarly, the CECPC wooed three serving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the APC, namely Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state; Chief Dave Umahi, the Ebonyi state governor and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. It also engineered the defection of high-profile legislators and PDP chieftains like Hon Yakubu Dogara, former House of Representatives Speaker, and former National Chairman, Chief Barnabas Gemade, as well as ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, among other bigwigs of the former ruling.

In addition, the caretaker committee embarked on a nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise which garnered over 40 million members for the APC. However, in spite of these achievements, Buni was accused of plotting to be vice president, an allegation he variously denied. For this alleged ambition, CECPC kept postponing the convention date, which sparked protests and litigations.

Plans to remove Buni

The plot to remove Buni was hatched while he was on his medical trip to Dubai and Malam Nasir El Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, was the arrowhead. El Rufai had in a television interview, said President Buhari had given the nod for Buni to be removed and that the 19 APC governors and one deputy have also agreed to oust him and appoint his deputy, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as the new CEPCE chairman. “The president held a meeting with us and gave us a clear directive and responsibilities and went into his waiting chopper at the airport.’’

But Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state countered saying Buni was still the chairman of the CEPCP noting that Governor Sani Bello was only acting in Buni’s absence. Similarly, Buni issued a statement from Dubai, stating that he was still in charge of running the party.

INEC demurs

On March 8, 2022, the acting chairman, governor Bello wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying them of a planned NEC meeting, where Buni’s ouster would have been sealed. Professor Tahir Mamman, who was introduced as the acting secretary of the APC, also signed the letter.

However, the Commission replied the next day, drawing the party’s attention to the fact that the letter was not signed by Buni and Akpanudoedehe, contrary to the provisions of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office,” INEC further reminded.

But the anti-Buni group vowed to go ahead with the planned March 26 convention, regardless of INEC’s reservation. Crises loomed.

Once more, President Buhari waded in to save the situation by specifically directing that Buni should remain the CECPC chairman but that the March 26 convention date should remain sacrosanct.

The convention held peacefully and Adamu emerged national chairman and has since hit the ground running, working assiduously to bring the APC back to its ideals. Political analysts see the Birnin Kudu committee as part of the series of actions, programmes and policy initiatives that he has lined up to reinvigorate the APC.

