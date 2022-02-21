APC aspirant vows to create opportunities for youth ahead 2023

Ahead the 2023 general elections, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aspirants Forum, (APCAF) Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Banki, has assured that the party would provide opportunities for youths to participate in governance.

Hon. Banki, who spoke through his Publicity Secretary, Hon. Olufemi James Urray in Abuja said there is need to ensure that every part of the country is given the sense of belonging by ensuring a power shift to the South come 2023.

According to the national secretary, Nigeria belongs to everybody and rotation of power ought to be adhered to for equity and justice.

“The APC is the only party that has provided the opportunity for young people to participate in governance.

“If you go round in the six geo political zones in the country you will see that most of the zonal officers of the party are young people. This shows that more young people have identified with the party, to support the party in the forth coming 2023 general elections.”

On the issue of zoning of the presidency to a particular part of the country, Banki said the country belongs to everybody and as such power should be retaional for equity and justice.

“The country belong to everybody and you cannot say Nigeria belongs to just one set of people, and though, it is not constitutional, I think if you want to talk about reality, after every eight years, the power should be in every zone because Nigeria does not belong to northerners alone, it doesn’t belong to southerners alone.

“So we do eight years in the North, the South suppose to do their eight years for equity and justice. So that everybody would have the sense of belonging,”he said.

Banki, who is vying to become a member of the National Working Committee vowed to bring about youth and women inclusiveness if given the opportunity to work for the party.