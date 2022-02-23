APC bars Wike from entering Cross River

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state has declared Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state a security risk and therefore barred him from setting his feet on any part of the state.

The APC chairman in the state, Alphonsus Eba, at a press conference, Tuesday, said the security of the Rivers state governor would no longer be guaranteed in Cross River for allegedly meddling in the political affairs of the state.

He said:”We had warned him in the past and we are hereby saying enough is enough. He came to Cross River state last to incite violence with thugs and cultists. Cross Riverians will no longer allow him to cross the lines of political decency.

“Whatever is the madness in him that keeps pushing him into Cross River state, I want to say again that enough is enough.

“It is obvious that all what Gov Wike has set to do is to import political cannibalism in Rivers into Cross River state.”