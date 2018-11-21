APC: Bayelsa PDP inciting public against police

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a serial show of irrationality and fear since the recent posting of a new Commissioner of Police to the state.

APC said in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa that PDP had taken its phobia to an alarming extent of now creating frightening scenarios and plotting “low level fiction” all in an attempt to incite the populace against the police.

The statement, signed by Bayelsa state APC Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, was in response to a press release by PDP alleging that the state police commissioner’s office had become APC’s “operational political base”.

APC said it considered it indecent and reprehensible that a party in control of government and power in the state could be so frightened by a lawful routine security posting, with no evidence of infraction that it would begin to provoke unlawful behaviour among the population.

APC recalled that not long ago, under the Governor Seriake Dickson government, his personal friend and member of his party, PDP, was posted to the state as Commissioner of Police.

“And despite apparent injustices, APC never resorted to PDP’s current attempt to provoke public anger against the police and cause anarchy, the statement said.

