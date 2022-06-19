APC Benue South: We’ll recover our ‘stolen’ mandate – Oleho vows

The Engr Austin Oleho Senatorial Campaign Organization, has accused ‘cabals’ in Benue South Senatorial district of preventing a popular aspirant from emerging as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying “this might jeopardize the chances of the party in the forthcoming general elections.”

A statement by Lawrence Audu, spokesman of Engr Austin Oleho, the organization which made this position known after an expanded meeting of its leadership on Saturday, maintained that the mandate of Engr Oleho is being stolen.

He said some people in high places, who are jittery of his emergence as Senator are bent on subverting the wishes of the people,

The meeting which was attended by the Directors, Local Government Coordinators and some high-profile personalities who were and are in the forefront of the struggle reviewed the entire process particularly as it affects Engr Oleho in order to establish what went wrong and at what point and to find the way forward.

In his remarks, Engr Oleho alleged conspiracy and gang up from some high and mighty.

He noted that, it is an established fact that leaders in certain quarters feared him becoming a leader with the senatorial position.

He bemoaned the fact that there were moles within the circle pilfering strategic information to the outside camp.

Oleho noted that he was consoled as everyone else, that the election was not lost but the mandate stolen by the powers that be, hence the hijacking of electoral materials.

He said although petitions were written, the aspirants all sang in different voices thereby watering their case, meaning there was no cohesion among them.

He assured therefore that the push is on, reiterating that the Senate seat alone was not the reason for the struggle, adding that the vision and mission of lifting people out of poverty and creating wealth for the people of Zone C was the key thing inherent in the struggle.

Finally, he assured the group that the energy spent so far shall not be a waste.

“That something must be gotten if not now, then in the near future that would ensure our togetherness,” he said.

He noted that the structure shall be sustained, as the organization is being restructured to continue the fight to get the mandate back.

He said, “This is being done through other lawful avenues to achieve the collective aspirations of the people.”

The Organisation saluted the doggedness in him and assured him of their total support anytime and anywhere in whichever platform.

Members further thanked him for the call to the review meeting as others aspirants would have abandoned the group.

The Group concluded that what happened was not an election which gives the hopes that Engr Oleho didn’t lose.

The Organisation pledged its unalloyed loyalty to Engr. Oleho, not only on political issues, but in all spheres of human endeavors.

