APC berates Fayose over ‘decay’ of infrastructure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has criticized former Governor Ayo Fayose for allegedly superintending over decayed public infrastructures during his last tenure.

The APC, which lamented the latest revelation of neglect of many revenue generating public utilities under Fayose’s watch, described the regime as a “disaster to Ekiti people.”

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ade Ajayi, the Ekiti APC regretted that the PDP government was a waste that never added value to Ekiti People.

Ajayi lamented that Fayose abandoned all the viable projects that he inherited from his predecessor Governor Kayode Fayemi that could have boosted the economy of the State for his own white elephant projects which consumed billions of Naira.

Also, the party lampooned Fayose for allegedly running a “prodigal government” which destroyed the Ekiti heritage and Commonwealth, adding that it rendered Ekiti poor and unrecognized in the comity of states and also impoverished its people.

He lamented the poor and horrible condition of Ikogosi Warm Spring resort, Gossy Water Company, Fountain Hotels, Civic Centre, Ire Burnt Bricks Limited, among others.

Ajayi wondered why the Fayose led administration could have abandoned projects that could have improved the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to assist the government in paying the salary of workers, improve the Infrastructural development of the state and better the lots of Ekiti people.

Ajayi also condemned the alleged waste of scarce resources on what he described as white elephant projects that have no impact on the generality of Ekiti people.

He explained further that Fayose had nothing on ground to show the ecological funds, Paris Club refund cash, Budget Support Fund and monthly allocations for four years.

“The PDP government constructed bridge that had no beginning and end, no water underneath it and just placed on dry land which has turned the State and its people to laughing stock.

“We want to assure Ekiti people that Governor Fayemi has come to give them succour to alleviate the hardship unleashed on them in the last four years”, the statement said.

Salvador urges APC’s unity ahead of 2019

The Deputy Chairman, Lagos West, Presidential Support Committee (PSC) for Buhari/Osinbajo, Hon. Moshood Salvador has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite ahead of 2019.

He made the call at a strategic meeting in Lagos urging that all hands must be on the deck to ensure victory for the party in the coming election.

He appealed to aggrieved party members to forgive one another for the sake of the party and forge ahead for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Salvador called on members to maintain the spirit of camaraderie, noting that everybody was important in the party.

He said it was no longer fashionable for some people to behave like lords, stressing that all APC members were important.

He urged the party to work hard in areas it lost to the opposition in the 2015 election, stressing that the PSC would not leave any stone untouched in the 2019 election.

“There is need for unity in our great party. Through that, we can achieve success in the coming election. We must not underrate anybody; we should accord everybody the respect they deserve.

“I must draw your attention to the 2015 election, where the APC lost some seats to the PDP in Ajeromi, Amuwo and Ojo areas of the state. My research also exposes to me that we must take note of Ifako/Ijaiye area of Lagos ahead of 2019 election.”

Salvador said the challenge before him was not just to ensure victory for the party but preach peace in order to strengthen the party.

“The challenge before me is to make sure Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos State governorship election with landslide victory. We must also ensure that President Buhari is returned to office. Following our discussion, I can assure you that the party APC will win the election.

“My analysis of the situation shows to me that the APC has not got to the margin it is expected to be. We have underutilized our strength because we can achieve far better than what we presently have in the state.

“Our capacity is more than what is presently obtained. I want to put all my efforts, experience and all that I know to make sure the party performs to the maximum level in at the coming election. It is part of our assignment to make sure that we leave no stone untouched ahead of 2019.”

