APC berates Obaseki over LG polls





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has expressed reservation over the preparedness of the State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct councils elections, one year after the expiration of previous local government councils executives.

The party said: “EDSIEC is not being funded. No activity is going on there to suggest that election will be conducted this year”.

Spokesman for the party, Barrister Peter Uwadia, stated this in response to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s comment that council elections would be conducted soon.

Uwadia said: “First and foremost; to conduct a credible local government council election, the money required must be contained in the yearly budget and be voted for.

“I urge Edo people to take a copy of the Edo state 2022 fiscal budget and read from the first word to the last to see if there is anywhere the local government councils election was budgeted for.

“It also, therefore, means that year 2022 is running fast. And whereas, there is no iota of logistics that has been put in place by the state government towards conducting a free and fair council election”.

According to him, “for instance, the INEC timetable for election that is going to be conducted in 2023 is already out. All the political parties have been notified as to the activities required towards a free and fair election.

“But here we see a Governor in the comfort of his bedroom telling the people I will conduct Local Government Councils election. He can’t write results again in your bedroom.

“APC as a party is willing and ready, prepared to match the PDP. And we want to start showing it from the local government councils election,” Uwadia added.