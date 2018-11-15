APC, Buhari jittery over Atiku’s acceptance in South-east, Other zones

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was jittery over the spontaneous and overwhelming acceptance accorded its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the South East and other parts of the country.

PDP I’m a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday noted that, “this acceptance demonstrates the settled resolve of Nigerians across board to vote out the incompetent President Muhammadu Buhari administration because of its manifest failures in governance.

The statement read, ” PDP is aware of how this acceptance has sent jitters to the APC and President Buhari having belied claims that Mr President and the APC were making inroads into the Southeast.

“With the assemblage of all leaders of note in every sector from all the five states of the Southeast receiving our candidate, it is settled that President Buhari and the APC do not have any support in the zone.

“This acceptance could not have been less significant because the Buhari-led APC administration has no achievement, of any sort, in the entire zone.

“The PDP commends the people of the Southeast and Nigerians in general for their courage in collectively resolving to rally with Atiku and our other candidates to rescue our nation from shackles of the Buhari administration and return her to the path of good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

