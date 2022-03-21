APC: Buhari Support Organisation endorses Mustapha for chairmanship

The national coalition of Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of a former National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Saliu Mustapha for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The groups made the declaration Monday in Abuja, during a courtesy call on the chairmanship aspirant at his campaign headquarters in Abuja.

Led by its Chairman, Rev. Peter Yunana Oganto, the coalition described Mustapha as a loyal supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari who deserves to be backed for the Chairmanship position.

He said: “Saliu Mustapha is a product of Buhari politics who stood solidly behind the President through thick and thin, and still remained faithful to the cause inspite of the injustice he has suffered in the party.

“So having gone round to see other Chairmanship aspirants, we have decided to endorse him as the only one that can truly keep the Buhari legacy alive long after the President must have left office.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman (South) Chief Jerry Johnson who noted that Mustapha should have been a clear consensus choice based on his contribution to the party as a first-generation Buharist.

“He is one of our own so we have to back him for standing firm with the President through APP, ANPP,CPC and now APC”

Responding, Mustapha who is also the Turaki of Ilorin thanked the group for the show of support while also using the opportunity to outline his plans for members of the ruling party.

“Aside from what we are bringing to the table in terms of our 10-point agenda, we are the only one with real experience of party administration.

“As a founding APC member, I have enough institutional memory of the party to ensure that members are duly rewarded for their efforts in building the party to what it is today,” he said.