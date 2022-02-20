APC: Buhari’s decision to endorse Al-Makura ‘ll strengthen party – Nakande

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ex-minister of State Information and Communications, Hon. Dasuki Nakande, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to announce Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as the consensus candidate for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing it as a welcome idea, Nakande said, “As a foundation member of the APC I’m aware of the party’s history and the extent of contributions of other foundational members of the party.”

Hon. Nakande, Sunday, in a statement said he finds it incumbent on him to add his voice to those that have welcomed the idea, which he said would go a long away to strengthen the APC.

According to him, Senator Al-Makura was the one that laid the foundation for the success of the APC by standing with President Muhammadu Buhari in the CPC during the 2011 general elections.

“It was his success in Nasarawa State that gave the CPC presidential candidate the hope that with commitment and determination, he could still turn the table to become Nigeria’s president,” Nakande said.

He said Senator Al-Makura, is a core party man who believes in the efficacy of party as a structure, not just to deliver credible candidates but, as a platform for guiding and moulding great leaders.

“Another thing is that so far, Senator Al-Makura remains the only aspirant for the national chairmanship of the APC who has fulfilled a major constitutional requirement by getting the endorsement of his state governor,” he said.

Nakande further stressed that Al-Makura, has the requisite experience to restructure the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Well meaning members of the party must, therefore, mobilise to support the President in his choice of Al-Makura as that is the best choice the APC has at the moment.”

Nakande alleged that a certain aspirant (Senator Abdullahi Adamu), from the same state with Al-Makura is being prepared to work against the interest of the party by acting as spoiler to the ambition of Al-Makura by pretending to be interested in the position.