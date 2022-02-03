APC: Buni has no ‘sit tight’ agenda, group defends CECPC chair

The Coalition of Progressive Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora (COPY-ND) has dismissed the rumours of “sit tight” agenda of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECPC) National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni as preposterous.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed COPY-ND’s director general, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, said “it is totally preposterous for anyone to insinuate that the Caretaker Chairman is even contemplating abandoning his exalted position as elected Executive Governor of a progressive state of Yobe to aspire to be elected the position of the National Chairman of the party in a Convention that he himself is presiding over.”

Dr Aminu Isyaku said governor Buni should be commended for his sacrifice in reposition the APC and not spreading fake news.

“The chairmanship of the party the governor is presently juggling with, is a call on him for National service by the party because of his tremendous experience as a founding member and Secretary of the party.

“If not for the extraordinary capacity of governor Buni, how can one easily double leading the largest ruling Party in Africa, with being an Executive Governor of a State? Yet look at how well he is doing simultaneously on the two jobs.”

“As a coalition of young people in the party, we believe that Governor Buni being the youngest Party Chairman of the APC since its inception, has demonstrated that with his gentility and vigour, younger people with capacity can actually lead without getting overwhelmed or distracted by mischief makers.

“So we are calling on all the progressive youths in the Party to get ready to support the party under Governor Buni as we believe he has got the interest of young people at heart and is willing to mainstream young people into the various party structures all the time.

“As far as we are concerned, the Caretaker Committee is on course and must’ve satisfied Section 85 (1) of the Electoral Act, that requires a registered political party to give INEC at least 21 days notice of any Convention, as such we believe the 26th February date for the Convention is realistic.

“Even though former governor Abdullahi Adamu’s Committee on reconciliation is a work in progress that can not be exhausted, you can see how faster the Party is working to reconcile aggrieved and warring party members in the few states we have post Congress election issues, and we are getting encouraging results, that tells you the Chairman is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the planned Convention as he plans to hands over a stronger Party to the next NWC.”