APC buying PVCs at N3000, N10,000 in Plateau, PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State chapter has raised alarm that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was allegedly buying Permanent Voter cards (PVCs) at between N3000 to N10, 000.

The opposition party claimed that the ruling party had demanded from people across the 17 local government areas of the state to surrender their PVCs in exchange for money.

It further alleged that the bought PVCs would be destroyed or invalidated to deprive their owners from using them to vote in the coming general elections.

The allegation was made yesterday by the State Party Deputy Chairman, Amos Gombi, who stated that the party has credible information on the alarming development.

“We counsel the Governor and his Party not to plunge the State into another needless political crisis in their desperation to hold on to power. We have received credible information to the effect that agents of the APC are inviting people to surrender their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs for amount ranging from three to ten thousand Naira.

“These cards will then be destroyed, rendered inoperable or cloned to deprive their owners from using them to vote out the APC. This is a condemnable and dangerous plot. I hereby alert the people on the plot by the APC to regress and destabilise our democratic journey”, he said in Jos while addressing the press.

Meanwhile, the PDP has also expressed concern over what it termed “intentional delay” by the Local Government Election Tribunal just to ensure that the 90 days time frame for the exercise elapsed.

Accordingly, the party called on the Chief Judge of the State to urgently constitute additional panels to handle the 77 petitions already pending before the constituted panel.

It also expressed worries over alleged “clandestine moves capable of circumventing the law” by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

“we have it on good authority that PLASIEC is attempting to perfect its doctored result sheets by offering between five to ten thousand Naira to each presiding officer and party agents who took part in the election for their signatures to authenticate these fake documents.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.