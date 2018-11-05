APC buying PVCs of IDPs – PDP cries out



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Benue State chapter haa alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was buying the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The party in a release on Sunday claimed that the APC was “secretly” offering between N5, 000 to N10, 000 for each PVC, at the IDPs camp.

The party urged security agencies to investigate its claim and ensure that perpetrators were made to face the wrath of the law.

According to the statement signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, urged the IDPs to shun such actions.

“PDP in Benue State has uncovered a scheme by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to buy voters cards belonging to internally displaced victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks some of who are presently taking refuge in camps in the state.

“Credible intelligence at our disposal indicates that the APC is targeting to possibly manipulate and rig the 2019 elections in its favour through this scheme which the party launched on the day it staged a decamping ceremony inside the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Daudu.

“To have staged a decamping ceremony inside an IDPs camp alone was a record showing of moral depravity and conscienceless desperation, yet APC went a step further down the path of infamy with their agents secretly offering monies ranging between N5,000 and N10,000 to displaced persons at the camp in exchange for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) while the charade of a decamping ceremony lasted.

“The scheme has since then continued by the opposition party in the state with their agents going about secretly to IDPs camps and as well to residences housing those victims of herdsmen attacks offering to them various sums of money in exchange for their PVCs.

“This development is not only obnoxious and nefarious but directly targets to undermine the very institution of democracy which stands as the most prized asset Nigerians have next to the corporate entity of the country.

“Moreover, this scheme amounts to wickedly rubbing salt into the injuries of Benue IDPs who are suffering today because the APC controlled federal government failed to protect them from the swords, knives and bullets of Fulani herdsmen who have for years killed, maimed and plundered our land at will and unchallenged.

“We understand that APC presently is a failed political experiment only waiting to be consigned to the graveyard of history by Nigerians, as such the party may not be able to properly appreciate the value of the democratic culture which PDP painstakingly helped to nurture, yet the party must not be allowed to dangerously rock our ship of state in its dying moments.

“We, therefore, call on the good people of Benue State to rise up and condemn in the strongest possible terms this dastardly scheme by APC, and we urge all internally displaced persons to shun the devilish offer to sell their PVCs to the same party that has been responsible for their plight.

“Furthermore, we challenge security agencies to launch their own investigations into this matter and bring the perpetrators to book to safeguard and preserve our priceless institution of democracy, in the best interest of the Nigerian nation”, the statement said.

