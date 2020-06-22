APC candidate Ize-Iyamu no match for our aspirants – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo state governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not a match for any of its aspirants for the governorship election.

Ize Iyamu was the PDP candidate in the Edo state governorship election in 2016. After joining the APC early 2019, he on Monday emerged candidate of the ruling party after the disqualification and defection of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki to the PDP.

Reacting to Ize – Iyamu’s emergence, PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that “Since Ize-Iyamu emerged as a candidate through the crudest governorship election primary ever in the history of our nation, the people of Edo state had written off the APC, turned the party into a butt of street joke as well as a new metaphor for disdain for the people.”

PDP claimed that, “Already, on the streets of Edo state, Ize-Iyamu has become the new lexicon for APC’s crude attempt to suppress and lord it over the people of Edo state.

The statement partly read: “From all indications, only failure awaits the APC in the September election. This is because, going by the figures announced from the direct primary, which the APC conducted to produce Ize-Iyamu, it is clear that the totality of the members of the APC in Edo is far below 40,000, in a state where the membership and support base of the PDP soar well above three million.

“Moreover, the people of Edo state had been openly told by Ize-Iyamu’s godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, that he is not fit to occupy the office of the governor of Edo state for reasons he had also put in public space.

“According to Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu is only good for political “night meetings” and not to occupy the highest office in the state, where he will fail.

Related

No tags for this post.