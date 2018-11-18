APC candidate uncovers plot to change his name in Lagos

…Petitions INEC, Oshiomohle

A candidate to the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Olawale Rauf Age Sulaiman, has raised an alarmed over what he called an attempt to change or substitute his candidacy for Amuwo Odofin 11 constituency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The candidate, however declared that at no time he authored or cause to be authored, either did he signed any letter of withdrawal of his candidacy.

Raising the alarm through a letter written by his lawyer, Gbadeyan & co, to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomohle, dated 15th November, 2019, the candidate cautioned the party on what he termed “unrelenting efforts by some persons within the Lagos state chapter of the party to substitute his name with that of Hon. Akeem Bello as candidate for Amuwo Odofin 11 constituency of Lagos state Hoyse of Assembly.”

The letter, which also copied the APC Deputy National Chairman, south and the party National Legal Adviser, restated that Hon. Suleiman has not in any way relinquish his candidacy to another person.

“Sir, sequel to our earlier letters to you on the unrelenting efforts by some persons within the Lagos state chapter of the party to have the name of our candidate substitued/changed with that of Hon. Akeem Bello as candidate for Amuwo Odofin 11constituency of Lagos state House of Assembly, and taking into consideration the desperation being displayed by these elements, our client has again written to the Independent National Electoral Commission to restate his stand to retain his ticket.

“To that end, our client reiterates that he at no time authored or caused to be authored, either did he sign any letter of withdrawal of his candidacy.”

Also in another letter sent to INEC, Sulaiman that he contested and scored the highest number of votes at the All Progressives Congress primaries which held on 5th October, 2018 to nominate Its candidate for Amuwo Odofin ll Constituency of Lagos State House of Assembly at the general elections scheduled for February 2019.

“He was duly declared the winner at the end of the poll and Issued with a copy of the result sheet and the summary result sheet by the Primaly Election Committee.

“That our client was duly Issued with INEC Form CF 001. The personal particulars of person seeking election as candldate nominated by All Progressives Congress and affidavit duly sworn to by him while his name was forwarded to the Commission by the National Body to the Party alongside those of other candidates of the Party for the forthcoming election In Lagos State as the Party‘s candidate for the said Amuwo Odofin II Constituency of Lagos State.

“That In compliance with the provision of Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 [as amended). INEC published our client’s name at the INEC Secretariat in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area. Many of the teeming supporters and members at the Party In the Constituency Including our them saw the sand publication, while some made electronic recording of the publication at the INEC premises.

“That sometime around 1200 pm on 11th of November, 2018, our client received Information that attempts are being made by some persons within the party to substitute/change his name with that of another person as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Amuwo Odofin ll Constttuency of Lagos State despite the Party having forwarded our chent’s name to INEC.

“That on the 13th of November, 2018, The Nation Newspaper published a story wherein It was mischievously and falsely stated that Hon. Akcem BcIlo was the All Progresslves Congress’ candidate (or Amuwo Odofin ll Constituency of Lagos State.

“That our client Immediately wrote to the National Chairman of the Party to notify him and urge him to stop any unlawful attempt by anybody. howsoever described from changing/substituting my name as the duly nominated candldate.

“That our client, In the letter to the National Chairman of APC aforementioned. had unequivocally stated that he ls neither withdrawing as the candidate of the Party. nor was he dead

We are thus writing to notify the Commission that our client is alive and kicking and has not In any way Withdrawn or relinquished his candidacy.

“We have the unequivocal Instruction of our cllent to Inform the Commission that he has netther authored nor signed any letter Indicating, implying or from which an Intention to withdraw his candidacy as the flag bearer of the APC for the Amuwo Odofin II Constituency of Lagos State House of Assembly at the forthcoming 2019 general elections can be evinced.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.