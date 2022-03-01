APC chair: Adamu’s political coup against Al-Makura

Since its creation in 1996 by the Gen Sani Abacha junta, Nasarawa state has produced all sorts of politicians including the good,the bad and the ugly. Some have been a blessing to the state and its people while others are retrogressive elements who are always on destruction mission and whose mission in politics does not go beyond the confines of their selfish political interest to the detriment of the collective interest of their people.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state back-stabbed his immediate successor Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura over the national chairmanship seat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. And this is after the unanimous endorsement of Al-Makura by Nasarawa APC stakeholders at all levels with his candidature moving on high speed and gaining acceptability across the country, making him the most popular candidate. This is tantamount to a political coup not only against Al-Makura but also the entire people of Nasarawa state.

Although Adamu has the constitutional right to vie for the seat, especially now that his chances of returning to the state in 2023 are being threatened by a more vibrant Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, but doing so through the back door betrays his status as an elder statesman.

Sensing danger over Al-Makura’s rising political popularity which constitutes a threat to his initial political standing as the political god-father of the state before Al-Makura’s emergence and the need to remain politically relevant in Nasarawa state which will be under serious threat if he remained in PDP coupled the need to align with the powers that be at the federal level for political relevance and survival, Adamu quickly defected to APC in 2013 and re-contested in the 2015 election.

Even at that he was said to have been defeated in 2015 by Wadada but the election was believed to have been rigged in his favour. The controversial election ended up in tribunal which would still not have been his favour. It took the same Al-Makura whom he is plotting against today, some traditional rulers, prominent sons and daughters of the state to prevail on Wadada to withdrew the case and allow him go to the Senate in the interest of the state and the zone in view of his status as one of the founding fathers of the state, a former governor and elder statesman.

When Al-Makura anointed Governor Abdullahi Sule succeed him in 2019, Adamu kicked against Al-Makura’s decision and promised fire and brimstone. But Al-Makura insisted took the battle to his door steps by constituting a probe panel to probe his administration, especially the auctioning of some state government’s properties.

Al-Makura who initially prevailed on his then SSG and current Minister of State Science and Technology Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi to step down from the senatorial contest of Nasarawa West in 2019 for Adamu, had to make a u-turn and brought his then commissioner for education Hon. Aliyu Tijjani to slug it out with Adamu at the APC primaries. To avoid humiliation, Adamu allegedly ran to the then APC national secretary now Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state to broker peace.

As the senator, representing Nasarawa West from 2011 to date, Abdullahi Adamu has failed in all areas of effective representation. The vibrancy which Nasarawa west was known for during the Sodangi era has since given way to hopelessness; you will never see him bringing issues concerning his people to the front banner on the floor of the Senate or carrying out humanitarian activities to bring succour to his people like other lawmakers. He only regains his voice whenever the actions of the president is being challenged in the National Assembly all in a bid to protect his political ego.

He was brought in as chairman APC National reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved party members across the country. But instead he was busy plotting from the back door on how to become the consensus APC national chairman to redeem his battered political image. And since the committee was inaugurated nothing was heard about the committee again until few months ago when the party convention was supposed to take place and he came out to visit some states but failed woefully to reconcile aggrieved members in any of the states.

Instead internal wranglings within the party across the states keep on deepening by the day and taking more dangerous dimension, a proof of the committee’s failure to deliver on its mandate. What APC needs in its forthcoming convention, if it must make any appreciable outing, is to close ranks and put the party in the hands of vibrant,energetic,focused and visionary leadership which has all it takes to deliver the party, win the trust and confidence of stakeholders and Nigerians, and heal all wounds. These are the ideals for which Al-Makura stands tall among all the contenders for the APC chairmanship. A stitch in time saves nine.

Abari writes from Yola, Adamawa state via [email protected]