APC chair: Al-Makura a better candidate – Nakande





The former Minister of State for Information and Communications, Alhaji Dasuki Nakande has said the zoning of party national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the North Central, was a good decision and blessings to the aspiration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s ambition to serve the party in that capacity.

Honourable Nakande, being the first to openly identify with and support Al-Makura’s ambition to become the national chairman of the APC, said in a statement, that zoning the position to the North-central zone is a vote of confidence on aspirants from the zone which has Al-Makura in an advantage position as the leading candidate.

The APC had last week made it clear that it has zoned the position of national chairman of the party to the North-central geopolitical zone.

According to Nakande, Sen. AL-Makura stand the better chance of being adopted as the party’s consensus candidate, of becoming it’s chairman having being the leading aspirant from the zone.

“Al-Makura is far ahead of the others and the party must have taken this into consideration before making the decision on zoning,” he said.

Hon. Nakande said in terms of capacity and ability to deliver the party, none of the aspirants from the zone have Almaku’s track record of achievement and performance for the party.

“This is the only governor in the history of Nigeria who won his election with an entirely new party (CPC, 2011) on the basis of sheer hard work and commitment and defeated an incumbent who belonged to the ruling party at the center.

“When the APC was formed, he became one of the leading lights of the party and confined the former ruling party in the state to the dustbin of history by delivering the state to the APC while winning the seat to the Senate.

“None of his co-aspirants have such records of performance and most members of the party recognise and cherish such contributions and are willing to give the man with the Midas touch the chance to lead the party to victory in the 2023 elections,” Nakande said.

He commended the party for its decision to zone the national chairman position to the North Central, adding that it is the right step that will ensure cohesion and unity within the party and give equal stake to all the geopolitical zones in the country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he is the best man for this job and I call on other aspirants to in humility and for the love of the party concede to Al-Makura his ability to build and restructure parties for the better and step down for him to assume position as national chairman of our great party.

“This is the best thing that can happen to the party at this time if we are serious about winning the 2023 elections,” Nakande stated.