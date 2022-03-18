APC chair: Arewa youth, South-south, South-east endorse Al-Makura

The apex Northern youth extraction within the Niger Delta under the auspices of Arewa Youth South-south and South-east, Thursday, declared support for the candidature of Senator Umar Tanko Almakura as the most competent, reliable and credible candidate suitable for the All Progressive Congress(APC) national chairman.

A statement by spokesman, Arewa Youth South-south and South-east, Alhaji Anas Yero and issued to pressmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

He said among the five aspirants from North- central, Al-Makura’s track record is unquantifiable, and none has what it takes to challenge Al-Makura’s credibility, competent, capacity, agility, political prowess and modern political experiences.

“His track record for decades and political credential speaks for his eligibility for the job. His vast political sagacity and experiences have kept him to be an energetic, digital and flexible personality who understands the dynamics of the present reality of our Nigerian politics.

“Al-Makura was the pivotal specimen brought to the table from the CPC, after merger with ACN, ANPP and a faction of APGA to form APC which the nPDP later supported.

“Indeed the defunct CPC played a significant role in the merger to form APC on 6th February, 2013 and Senator Almakura was the master minder from CPC, thus the only governor of CPC in the entire country.