APC chair: Divided govs settle for North-central, zone scribe to South-south

Governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform have zoned the position of the national chairman of the party to the North-central.

The governor s, who met under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), took the decision ahead of the February 26 APC National Convention.

Although divided, the governors also settled for South-south to produce the party’s next national secretary, while agreeing that the deputy national chairman (South) be micro-zoned to South-east.

The governors reached this agreement Tuesday after a meeting of the forum which did not have some members in attendance.

Blueprint gathered that some PGF members were against the decisions, especially those with presidential and vice presidential ambitions in the North-central region.

APC had slated February 26, 2022 for its national convention in Abuja, but the issue of zoning has remained a major challenge the needed to contend with to avoid self-implosion.

It was gathered that the APC governors’ meeting also resolved to send a list of four national chairmanship aspirants from the North-central to President Muhammadu Buhari to show his preference for one of them even as they (governors) wait on the president to fine-tune their proposed zoning arrangement.

A competent source told Blueprint correspondent that the president, currently in Brussels, Belgium, has scheduled a meeting with the governors Saturday (February 19) upon returning from the trip.

The aspirants

The chairmanship aspirants from the North-central include; Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura from Nasarawa state, Malam Saliu Mustapha from Kwara state, Senator George Akume from Benue state as well as Senator Mohammed Sani Musa and Mohammed Etsu, both from Niger state.

Others are Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa state and former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abu Bawa Bwari from Niger state.

The top party source confided in Blueprint that apart from the chairmanship position, secretary and that of the deputy national chairman, the governors decided to give Governor Mai Mala Buni Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and other critical stakeholders the leeway to decide on other positions among the remaining zones.

“Though the media was awash with the reports of the inability of the governors to meet with the president before he left for Brussels, in Belgium, the fact was that he (president) left instructions for the Caretaker Committee, the governors and some critical leaders of the party to fine-tune and come up with two names from the earlier list submitted to him.

“I can tell you that the party leadership has made appreciable progress and nothing will stop the convention. The president gave specific instructions and the party leadership, in concert with the governors, are working round the clock to ensure a rancour-free convention.

“Another important assignment given was to resolve the zoning of the National Secretary between South-south and South-east and present a position to him on Saturday when Mr President returns from the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Summit.

“After a heated discussion, the meeting resolved to zone the office of the National Secretary to South-south while the post of Deputy National Chairman (South) goes to South-east,” the source said.

Aspirants write Buhari

In a related development, some aspirants have written to President Buhari, expressing confidence in the Buni-led CECPC.

This is coming on the heels of an open letter by the estranged Director General of the PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman to the president, Tuesday.

In the letter, the erstwhile PGF boss intimated Buhari of plans to sabotage the scheduled February 26 national convention of APC, referring to Buni’s committee as an “undertaker”, which was not doing enough to show that it was ready to conduct a free, fair and credible exercise.

But in a swift response Wednesday through another open letter to President Buhari, the aspirants under the aegis of the Forum of APC Aspirants for 2022 National Convention, alleged that Lukman was engaging in some unholy activities, which also include, “undermining the APC at the behest of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

The letter signed by a leading aspirant for the position of national youth leader, Barr. Maxwell Yakubu Gowon, on behalf of other aspirants; said the Buni-led convention committee had not done anything to warrant the aspirants losing confidence in the process.

“The Forum of APC Aspirants for 2022 National Convention writes to intimate Your Excellency on the true state of affairs with the National Convention of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). We had initially decided against burdening Mr. President with the humdrum of the party’s working in the belief that the APC has enough statements in its fold to resolve ongoing issues while allowing Your Excellency on piloting the affairs of Nigeria.

“However, the revisionist open letter authored by the immediate past Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, who identified as a “Freelance APC Campaigner.” Without trivializing the present battle for the soul of the APC, it is pertinent to clarify from the onset that Lukman is yet to recover from the disgraceful circumstances of his exit as Director General of PGF and the only straw he can hold on to is to vilify the person and office of the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), His Excellency Mai Mala Buni and other members of the Committee.

“Incidentally, Lukman is neither an aspirant nor a candidate of our party for the Convention and for any election in the future. In fact, the shady details about his forced exit from his most recent position were about how he was undermining the APC at the behest of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are perplexed that Lukman is today pontificating and creating the impression that he means well for the party. If he truly means well, even as a lowly administrator of PGF, he would have leveraged that position to appeal to his former employers, the APC state governors, to respect party democracy and allow the will of most party members to prevail at the state chapters of the party. Whatever crises the party faces nationally today were birthed at the state levels owing to the overbearing disposition of some state governors. It is therefore perplexing that Lukman who timidly watched the state governors damage the party is now crying murder and attempting to re-write history as we know it and exonerate the state governors.

“We find it ridiculous that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), which under the leadership of His Excellency Buni worked tirelessly to resolve some of the crisis in the party, was criminally maligned by Lukman. He accused the Committee of being highhanded and yet expects the same Committee to disregard the views strongly expressed by the party’s stakeholders pertaining to conditions that must be met to have a successful convention.

“It is pertinent to state that the clamour from stakeholders have been majorly about redressing the damages done by the governors at the state chapters, which would make mockery of democracy and our great party if the mistake is made of progressing with the convention without first addressing them. The CECPC refusal to plunge the party further into crisis by succumbing to the whims of the governors, for whom Lukman speaks, is the reason that the Committee and its leadership came under the kind of scathing attack contained in the open letter.

“Contrary to the lies that the likes of Lukman have promoted about the current leadership of the party, Forum of APC Aspirants for 2022 National Convention is pleased to assert that H.E. Buni’s CEPCP is a major reason we still have confidence that the party can still be healed and repositioned in time for it to excel in the 2023 elections. The CEPCP Chairman performed creditably in the way he has handled preparations for the convention by consulting with aspirants before key decisions are taken.

“In conclusion, we would have urged Your Excellency, in your capacity as the leader of our great party, to order an investigation of the disgraced former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman to find out the extent to which he is complicit of the allegation that he is being funded by the opposition PDP to undermine the APC.

“We came to the realisation that this would be playing into the plot to distract the APC at the highest level, which is not needed at this point. The designation of “Freelance APC Campaigner” he assigned to himself is enough proof that he has already expelled from the party since the concept of freelance campaigner is alien to the party.

“Our prayer, however, is that Mr. President should pass a vote of confidence in His Excellency Mai Mala Buni-CEPCP’s ability to organize the National Convention that will usher in a new dawn for the APC. This expression of confidence in the Committee will re-assure us that we are in a party of rule of law and internal democracy,” he said.