APC chair: Group asks Abdullahi Adamu to quit stage

Members of All Progressives Congrss (APC) Solidarity Movement, Wednesday, called on Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to quit partisan politics as a matter urgency.

It said, “This is because of his age and health status, which could portend a challenge to our party, APC and democracy in general”.

A statement by its chairman and secretary comrade Jones Ayibutu, and comrade Yahaya Adulkadir, issued to newsmen in Lafia, said, “To us in this forum, doing that will be more helpful to both senator Adamu, Nasarawa state and the entire country, because he is also berefit of political ideas to help the country grow democratically.”

The statement added that Senator Adamu, cannot be entrusted with APC, a party that pride itself with over 40 million members, cut across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that, Abdullahi Adamu, who ruled Nasarawa state from 1999 to 2007, once came down heavily on the then 2003 presidential candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu in a lecture at the 2005 Senators Forum in Abuja, asked the then ANPP to call Muhammadu Buhari to order and he insisted that Buhari should quit politics if he cannot accept the simple tenet of democracy.

He once said, “The Nigerian constitution that I have, there is nowhere it says we should zone any office. There is a federal character, that is in the constitution. The constitution is being reviewed. If you want to review and you want a provision, specific, that presidential office to be zoned in such a manner you tell us how you want it zoned.

“You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. The issue of rotation, let’s just go by merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner as to garner the kind of votes to deliver the presidential result. It is as simple as that.

“The political party has the last card. As far as I know, the right to field a candidate rests squarely with the political party; we can only preach for fairness. That is how far we can go.

“Senator Adamu’s position on zoning is grave and a big danger to our democracy, then how can such a man be the chairman of our party and divide the country along regions,” the group asked.