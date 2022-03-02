APC Chair: I ‘ll abide by Buhari’s decision on consensus – Alimodu Sheriff



Former governor of Borno state and a national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Alimodu Sheriff, has declared that he will abide by whatever decision President Muhammadu Buhari make on who becomes the next national chairman of the ruling party.

Sheriff, who said he is in the race to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his strength of character, capacity and competence, added that his intentions were clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest.

Buhari was said to have endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa state Senator Abdullhi Adamu, as a consensus chairmanship candidate but there was no official communication to the effect yet.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja on the purported endorsement of one of the chairmanship aspirants, the former governor said he was not aware of any official statement or position by President Buhari on endorsement of any particular candidate or zoning of the Chairmanship position.

Sheriff said: “As a loyal party member, I will abide by decisions of Mr. President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party.

“Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumors that President Muhammadu Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership.

“It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns.

“First and foremost, I am not aware of any official statement or position by Mr. President on endorsement of any particular candidate or/and zoning of the Chairmanship position of our great party. Mr. President and indeed the Party is yet to issue a formal Statement on these issues.

“I am in the race for the National Chairmanship position of our party APC because of my strength of character, capacity and competence. My intentions are clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest.”