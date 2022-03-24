APC chair: I’m the best man for the job – Adamu 

A leading aspirant for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has insisted that he is the best man to lead the party at the moment.

Sen. Abdullahi, who stated this in a chat with journalists, Wednesday in Abuja, stressed that he has a better understanding of the party than most of the other aspirants jostling for the job.

After several postponements, the APC will hold its national convention on Saturday.

According to him, he understands the party, its principles and objectives of where it is headed.

“Nobody contesting for the chairmanship position is better prepared than me to lead the party. My antecedents will give me the ticket,” he said.

The former Nasarawa state governor used the opportunity to pour cold water on report making the rounds that he was yet to be screened by the APC screening committee.

According to the senator, he would not engage in negative propaganda to malign his opponents.

“I am still in the race. I don’t believe in mudslinging because it is not an inheritance but an opportunity to serve.

“They said I was not screened, it is not in my place to fix the date for the screening. I was screened at 12pm today (Wednesday), and I left. The report of my not being screened is the action of people who believe in blackmail,” he said.

On consensus candidates, he noted that past conventions had always been more of consensus than election.