APC chair: NASS leaders endorse Adamu, aspirant promises party’s repositioning 

It was a gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in the National Assembly, Thursday, as former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu opened his campaign office in Garki, Abuja.

Among those in attendance at the event were National Assembly leaders, including Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege said Abdullahi Adamu remains the most qualified candidate for the APC national chairmanship position, based on his vast experience and political positions over the years.

He said: “Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the best man to lead our party, the APC. We’ve been through the trenches together. We fought together and paid prices. He paid the bigger price to protect what the president stands for. We thank Mr President for his intervention in maintaining the status quo in the leadership of the APC.

“Mr President has done a lot for the country in the last seven years, though the opposition is living in denial. Nevertheless, we need stable leadership in the APC. This is where the experience of Senator Abdullahi Adamu comes in. He has been everything in politics. He has been a governor, minister, BoT member, among others. He has the capacity and experience to lead our great party forward. He sacrificed for us in the 8th Senate and now wants to sacrifice for the entire country through becoming the APC National Chairman.”

In his response, Abdullahi Adamu said he will unite dissenting voices in the party and put the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where it belongs in the politics of Nigeria.

He said: “It is good that President Muhammadu Buhari has intervened in the political crisis happening in our party. We will give PDP the pill they understand. We will start by purifying ourselves. The PDP has been having a field day with our government. We will take them to the cleaners once we get this mantle of leadership.

“The PDP must start to behave. We will put them where they belong. Our party has not acted much to defend our government. We will check the infiltration into the APC and those who want to sabotage our great party. The party must stand up and defend its own. We can’t be the ruling party and be taking nonsense.”