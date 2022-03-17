APC chair: Northern youth insist on Al-Makura, reject presidential endorsement 









The Alliance of Northern Progressive Youths (ANPY) has rejected the purported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of national chairman of the APC, saying Senator Tanko Al-Makura must not be shut out of the contest.

The youth group during a press conference in Abuja said the leadership of APC must distance itself from the sinister plots to smuggle any candidate that will further cause disintegration in the party.





The Director Gender and Governance, Alliance of Northern Progressive Youths, Amina Wakawa, accused the party of a grand conspiracy to rig out the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc from the power equation of the party’s leadership.





She noted that it would be a great injustice to endorse someone who was not among the blocs that laboured to form the ruling party as the APC chairman, while shutting out Al-Makura who was part of the forces that worked for the merger that produced APC.





Awakawa, who stated that Al-Makura having been standing with President Muhammadu Buhari right from the CPC days, it would be unfair to push him out of the contest, now that all the other power blocs have produced the party’s national chairman, except the CPC.





It was disclosed that the group has mobilised party loyalists, especially the youths in the North to oppose such bizarre act of injustice.





She said, “There is no gainsaying to the fact that Al-Makura contributed greatly to the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari and to the party at the national level. He delivered on so many national assignments given to him by the party’s national headquarters, especially as chairman APC primary election committee in Ekiti and APC National Reconciliation Committee for the North-East states among his numerous contributions.”