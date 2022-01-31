APC chair: South West group drums support for Saliu Mustapha

A political group under the aegis of Saliu Mustapha Support Group has canvassed support for Mallam Saliu Mustapha as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the coordinator of the group, Azeez Adeosun reiterated that the aspirant, who previously was the National Vice Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before the merger that formed the APC, is the most suitable for the position.

Adeosun added that, “He is about the youngest and most experienced in party administration amongst all the aspirants. And as youths, we believe in the capacity of young and fresh brains in bringing positive innovation to our dear party.

“He is the only aspirant without any record of holding an elective office such as governor or senator and has never shown interest in any. This will permanently eliminate any conflict of interest in taking strategic decisions for the party.”

He, however, said the group has resolved to mobilise and solicit for support for him across the party leadership and delegates from all the six South- west states.

Other members of the group at the press briefing include, Morufdeen Bello, Kayode Ajibola, Abdulaziz Akindele and Shuaib Adeosun.