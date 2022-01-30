APC chair: The cap fits Al-Makura





There is no doubt that the ruling All Progressives Congress has evolved after the merger and successful wrestle of power from the self-imploded PDP. However, the ruling party’s growth as it is in every human organization is not bereft of its fair share of the challenges of inclusivity and harmonization of the various interests. That, in effect, has given vent to a dire leadership strait in the party at this time. Against that backdrop, some gladiators have presented themselves to be hired by the party in the next convention slated for 26th February 2022.

While we recognize and appreciate the rights and contributions of all the aspirants for the national chairmanship of the party, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, clearly stands out as the most visible with distinguishable leadership features. Moreover, his rich political pedigree, which is quite enigmatic, has set him on a glowing pedestal in the workings and management of the affairs of a major political party like the APC.

As his admirers would fondly call him, TAAL is a homegrown Nigerian educationist, businessman, administrator, and politician with the understanding and capacity to play for the high stakes in our body polity. He has demonstrated these character traits in the critical assignments he has been entrusted with in the past, grinding out remarkable results under challenging situations.

As the governor of his home state of Nasarawa, Al-Makura was saddled with leading the committee to restore peace and resolve contentious issues in the party in some states in the Northeast in 2018. He discharged the assignment dutifully, and the party became better for it. Al-Makura chaired the party’s electoral committee that conducted the 2018 governorship primaries in Ekiti state, and he delivered to the admiration of all stakeholders. By his conduct, Al-Makura laid the foundation for the eventual victory of the party against an incumbent PDP government in the governorship election in that state. He is the real octopus with the Midas touch for beating the PDP.

In 2011, Tanko Al-Makura demonstrated uncommon political prowess when he led the newly formed CPC to upstage a well-entrenched incumbent PDP government in his state in the governorship election. As a result, he became the only CPC governor in the country. That was no mean feat in the turf. He is regarded as a man of unparalleled wit who understands the rudiments of partisan politics – an effortless political genius of sorts. As the APC is undergoing a snooze time, the party will need the dispassionate candor and enviable charisma of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to be on the driving seat to navigate it through the murky waters.

As one of the founding fathers of the party where he served in the merger committee discounting all the bills of the members of his former party on the said assignment, Al-Makura comes across as a man with the depth and understanding of the vision of the party. He has a full grasp of the direction of the party. The distinguished Senator is not only abreast of the issues plaguing the party; he is equally set out to consolidate on the gains already recorded and chart a progressive course for the party in the future. Al-Makura comes with the magic wand to partner with Mr. President and builds synergy with other stakeholders as a good team player to guarantee victory for the party as the 2023 general election beckons.

He is an exceptional gentleman with prodigious intellect who has built a superlative network of friends, spreading his tentacles across the length and breadth of the country and beyond. In that regard, Al-Makura has unobtrusively etched his name as a detribalized Nigerian with the right frame of mind to stabilize the ship of the APC going forward. Therefore, APC cannot afford to rob itself of the best choice to provide leadership at this time.

He is a listening leader with the stubborn belief in the dignity of every person. For him, everyone is inherently deserving of dignified treatment and he has the facility for putting people – regardless of their station and strata in life – at rest. His Excellency is a graceful man – without self-inflation or that typical affected pomposity which is the trademark of many successful Nigerian politicians of his standing.

Al-Makura’s penchant for details and clear logic have cast him as a legendary figure in our politics. He does not have a massive frame, but he does have massive brain. The Senator is a good blend of the young, old, and middle ages. These are some of the vital elements that the party needs to sustain its progressive inclination. Al-Makura is savvy and keeps his eyes on the ball at all times. Al-Makura is a devout Muslim, but he exudes an admirable tolerance and avowed respect for adherents of other faiths.

He is so young at heart with innovative ideas, good discretion, result-oriented, dedicated to duty, hardworking, and keeps tabs on modern trends, yet maintains timeless values in all his dealings. APC cannot trade or substitute a man with these qualities for anyone else. Therefore, Al-Makura is truly the perfect fit for the rebirth and resurgence that the party is so desirous of at this time.

Oyama writes from Abuja via [email protected]

